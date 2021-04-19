Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,520 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $55,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,909,000 after buying an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,527 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.79.

PH opened at $321.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $128.87 and a 1 year high of $323.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

