Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,611 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,496 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $44,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 12.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in F5 Networks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $345,904.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,894 shares of company stock worth $3,395,173. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $209.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.22. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

