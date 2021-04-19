Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $41.62 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,470 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in 3M were worth $41,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $198.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.59. The company has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $199.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

