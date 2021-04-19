Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $35.60 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Booking were worth $35,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,277.87.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,476.90 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,489.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,352.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,095.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

