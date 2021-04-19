Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,373 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $62,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY stock opened at $189.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

