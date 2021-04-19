Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 101,911 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 150.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $38,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $238.86 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.25 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

