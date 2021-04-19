Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ROIC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 261,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

