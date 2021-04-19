Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.84

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.84 and last traded at C$19.54, with a volume of 175996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RFP shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Resolute Forest Products to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.47.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

