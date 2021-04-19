renDOGE Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 437.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00062763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.00280319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004431 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00674379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,881.90 or 1.00379270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.44 or 0.00877379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

