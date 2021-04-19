Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of RELX opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Relx has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 48.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Relx by 7.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at about $4,401,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

