Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,074 shares of company stock valued at $80,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $27.82. 35,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $455.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

