Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $32.60 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLAY. JMP Securities increased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $825,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

