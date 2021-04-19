Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on REKR. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of REKR opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

