Regis Management CO LLC Takes Position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 515.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 313,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arcimoto by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

FUV traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.23. 41,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,447. Arcimoto, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $365.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.92.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FUV. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis increased their price target on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.