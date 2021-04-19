Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $477.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $477.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.17.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $502.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,028. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $471.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after acquiring an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

