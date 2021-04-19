Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 141.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,448 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $48,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.26.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $502.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $471.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

