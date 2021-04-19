RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $88.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.02 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in RealPage by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of RealPage by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,153,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,619,000 after buying an additional 148,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of RealPage by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

