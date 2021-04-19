Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$47,441.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,710,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,861,741.54.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$49,299.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20.

On Friday, January 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total transaction of C$50,617.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total transaction of C$57,167.10.

On Monday, January 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total transaction of C$56,597.40.

Shares of TSE:REAL traded down C$0.25 on Monday, hitting C$16.37. 84,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Real Matters Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.87 and a 12 month high of C$33.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REAL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.25.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

