Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.88. 218,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

