Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$27.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$49.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.98. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$41.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

