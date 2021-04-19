Raymond James Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $55.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.