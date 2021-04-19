Raub Brock Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.90. 54,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $75.30.

