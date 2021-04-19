Rarible Trading Down 24.7% Over Last Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. Rarible has a total market cap of $550.67 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can now be bought for about $22.04 or 0.00038981 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rarible has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00070878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00088450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,986,613 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

