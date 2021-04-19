Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMSYF traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.56. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. Ramsay Health Care has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $53.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMSYF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

