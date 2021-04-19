Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.43 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $55.43 million and $2.08 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

