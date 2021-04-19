Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Radware were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Radware by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the third quarter worth $334,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.03, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

