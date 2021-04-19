R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 308.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Discovery comprises 1.4% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Discovery by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Discovery by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

