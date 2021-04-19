QV Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM traded down $7.31 on Monday, hitting $167.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $188.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

