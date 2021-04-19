QV Investors Inc. Purchases 203,400 Shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)

QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 5.93% of Points International worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Points International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.06. 948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,986. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.62 million, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Points International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Points International Ltd. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

