QV Investors Inc. Has $8.11 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $247,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 47.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.82. 264,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,562,663. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

