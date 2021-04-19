QV Investors Inc. Has $76.01 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,636,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,982 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 4.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $76,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Shares of SU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.74. 141,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,779,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

