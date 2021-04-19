QV Investors Inc. Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.81. The company had a trading volume of 128,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,862. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

