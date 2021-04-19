QV Investors Inc. Acquires 20,020 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 1.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 35,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.82 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

