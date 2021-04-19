Quant (QNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $464.80 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $38.50 or 0.00070415 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $464.80 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003130 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.