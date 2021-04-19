Qtum Price Up 32% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.32 or 0.00035658 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $2.28 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,329,868 coins and its circulating supply is 98,296,065 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

