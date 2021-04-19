QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

QNTQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of QNTQY opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

