QASH Trading Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. QASH has a market cap of $41.19 million and $1.15 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00071859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.25 or 0.00693453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00042777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,587.16 or 0.06293505 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

