Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Increased by Analyst

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

LYB opened at $107.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after buying an additional 90,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 113,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

