Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for JD.com, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of JD.com in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for JD.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC cut their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

JD stock opened at $77.04 on Monday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in JD.com by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after acquiring an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,739,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

