Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report released on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

