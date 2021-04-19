Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delek US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.41). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

DK stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Delek US by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

