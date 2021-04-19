Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37,245.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $37,245.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $18.91 or 0.00033435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00063508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00280255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004446 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00027547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.67 or 0.00687136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,564.92 or 1.00003121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.51 or 0.00881342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

