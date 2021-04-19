Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 42.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,271 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $39,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,335,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $266.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $172.11 and a fifty-two week high of $268.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

