Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

