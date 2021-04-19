PTON Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. PTON has a total market cap of $331,631.00 and $195.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PTON has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00068142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00089833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.94 or 0.00659342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00042187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The official website for PTON is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

