PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $161.00 at Barclays

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $145.00 to $161.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut PTC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.38.

PTC opened at $146.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a 12 month low of $60.98 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $33,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,455.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Insiders sold 33,549 shares of company stock worth $4,641,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in PTC by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

