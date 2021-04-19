PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PTC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PTC has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.63.

PTC stock opened at $146.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 129.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.06. PTC has a twelve month low of $60.98 and a twelve month high of $149.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,549 shares of company stock worth $4,641,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

