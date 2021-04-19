Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prudential by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Prudential by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prudential by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $43.18 on Monday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.25%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

