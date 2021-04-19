Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Barclays

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $91.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

PRU stock opened at $99.19 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $99.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

