Provoco Token (VOCO) Hits Market Cap of $209,842.30

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $209,842.30 and $4,939.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00090124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.12 or 0.00672401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

About Provoco Token

VOCO is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

